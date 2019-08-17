Peterson is out of the starting lineup Saturday against the Red Sox, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Peterson's day off comes after having started 12 straight games over which the outfielder is slashing .262/.319/.524 in 42 at-bats with two home runs, eight RBI and seven runs scored. The 29-year-old owns a .722 OPS against in 21 plate appearances against southpaws. DJ Stewart draws the start in left field and will hit seventh against lefty Eduardo Rodriguez.