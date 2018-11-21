Peterson signed a minor-league contract with Baltimore on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Peterson spent a majority of the 2018 campaign within the Orioles' system after being designated for assignment by the Yankees in late April. He wound up playing in 96 big-league games, but the 28-year-old was only able to manage a slash line of .200/.310/.324 with three home runs and 28 RBI in 246 plate appearances. Peterson's ceiling is serving as a utility man off the bench while his floor is spending most of the 2019 season in Triple-A.

