Peterson is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Royals and is expected to lose out on a full-time role at second base following the activation of Jonathan Schoop (oblique) from the 10-day disabled list.

Peterson had started in nine of the Orioles' past 10 games, with eight of those assignments coming at second base. Though Schoop's return will close off his path to regular playing time at the keystone, Peterson could soon factor more prominently into the mix in right field with the primary starter at that position, Anthony Santander, hitting just .202/.245/.315 on the season and likely in need of some more development time in the minors. Once May 12 arrives, Santander, a 2016 Rule 5 draft pick, will have accrued 90 days of big-league service time, which would make him eligible to be optioned to the minors. Even if Santander is sent to Triple-A Norfolk or Double-A Bowie at that time, Peterson likely wouldn't make for an overly appealing fantasy option due to the lack of power and poor on-base skills he has exhibited through parts of five seasons in the big leagues.