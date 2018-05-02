Orioles' Jace Peterson: Out of lineup Wednesday
Peterson is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Peterson has started every game since joining the Orioles at the end of April, but he's hitting just .136/.269/.227 over that stretch, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head while Engelb Vielma picks up a start at the keystone.
More News
-
Orioles' Jace Peterson: Getting regular starts•
-
Orioles' Jace Peterson: Plucked off waivers by Baltimore•
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Re-signs with Yankees•
-
Jace Peterson: To become free agent•
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Designated for assignment Tuesday•
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...