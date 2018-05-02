Peterson is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Peterson has started every game since joining the Orioles at the end of April, but he's hitting just .136/.269/.227 over that stretch, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head while Engelb Vielma picks up a start at the keystone.

