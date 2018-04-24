Orioles' Jace Peterson: Plucked off waivers by Baltimore
Peterson was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Tuesday.
Peterson was designated for assignment just two days ago by the Yankees, but he already has a new home. The utility man will report to Baltimore on Wednesday, presumably to fill a reserve utility role for the big-league club. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, Gabriel Ynoa (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day disabled list.
More News
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Re-signs with Yankees•
-
Jace Peterson: To become free agent•
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Designated for assignment Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Gets second straight start•
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...