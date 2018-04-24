Peterson was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Tuesday.

Peterson was designated for assignment just two days ago by the Yankees, but he already has a new home. The utility man will report to Baltimore on Wednesday, presumably to fill a reserve utility role for the big-league club. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, Gabriel Ynoa (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day disabled list.

