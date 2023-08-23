Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Flaherty is dealing with "general soreness," Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hyde downplayed it as a typical between-starts issue and noted that Flaherty just needs a bit more rest, though it's unclear when the 27-year-old right-hander will slot into the rotation again. Dean Kremer got the start in his place Wednesday versus the Blue Jays and Flaherty seems unlikely to be rushed back for Thursday's series finale. He'll be reevaluated heading into the O's three-game weekend series against the Rockies.