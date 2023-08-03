Flaherty (8-6) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings in a 6-1 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out eight.

After allowing a single and a walk to start the ballgame, Flaherty settled in, retiring 15 consecutive Blue Jays in dominant fashion. His only blemish came on an RBI single by Vladimir Guerrero in the sixth. The recently acquired 27-year-old has now earned wins in five of his last seven outings despite a 4.00 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 36 innings during that span. Flaherty is tentatively scheduled to face Houston in his next start.