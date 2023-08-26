Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Flaherty (general soreness) is expected to start Sunday's game against the Rockies, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Flaherty was originally expected to start Wednesday against Toronto but wound up being scratched with general soreness. He'll wind up missing less than one full turn through the rotation. Flaherty gave up seven runs in three innings against the Padres in his previous outing, but his soreness may have played a part in those poor numbers.