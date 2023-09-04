Flaherty allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks.

Flaherty worked around a couple of early solo shots, but he ran into trouble in the fifth inning and failed to complete that frame. It's another disappointing outing for Flaherty, who has allowed three or more runs in four of his five starts for the Orioles, pitching to a 6.66 ERA over 24.1 innings. He's at a 4.84 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 135:64 K:BB through 134 innings overall when accounting for his time with the Cardinals. Flaherty is projected for a road start in Boston his next time out.