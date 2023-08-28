Flaherty did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Rockies. He struck out three.

Flaherty was one out from earning a quality start, but a two-out RBI single from Hunter Goodman in the sixth forced him from the game. He rebounded from allowing seven runs in his last start, but Flaherty hasn't lasted six full innings since his initial start with the Orioles on Aug. 3. Flaherty now has a 6.41 ERA over four outings with his new club. He'll look to rebound the next time he toes the rubber, which is currently scheduled to take place over the weekend in Arizona.