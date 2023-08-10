Flaherty (8-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings as the Orioles fell 8-2 to the Astros. He struck out eight.

The right-hander's second start with Baltimore didn't go nearly as well as his first, as Kyle Tucker launched a two-run homer off Flaherty in the first inning, but he settled down after that and kept the game close until the O's bullpen unraveled late. Flaherty has an impressive 16:4 K:BB through his first 11 innings with his new squad, and since the beginning of July he sports a 3.10 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 42:14 K:BB through 40.2 frames and seven outings. He'll look for a better result in his next start, likely to come early next week in San Diego.