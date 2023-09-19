Flaherty was transferred to the Orioles' bullpen Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty has put up a 7.11 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across 31.2 innings since joining the Orioles, and he'll now lose his spot in Baltimore's rotation as a result. Manager Brandon Hyde said there's a chance Flaherty returns to the rotation down the line, but the 27-year-old righty will likely need to show major improvement in order for that to happen.