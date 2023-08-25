Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that he's hopeful Flaherty (general soreness) can return to the rotation in a couple of days, Byron Kerr of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty experienced some general soreness following his last start Aug. 15 against the Padres, during which he was lit up for seven earned runs on four hits and four walks over just three innings. Kyle Bradish will start for Baltimore on Saturday against the visiting Rockies, but the O's rotation grid beyond that is to be determined. Flaherty could perhaps handle Sunday's series finale versus Colorado or Monday's series opener versus the White Sox.