Flaherty is no longer starting for the Orioles on Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's not clear what, if any, injury Flaherty is dealing with, but Dean Kremer will now take the ball Wednesday and the Orioles currently don't have a starter listed for Thursday versus Toronto. Flaherty was roughed up for seven runs over just three innings against the Padres in his last outing.