Flaherty (general soreness) will start for the Orioles on Sunday versus the Rockies, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It had been trending in that direction and manager Brandon Hyde confirmed after Saturday's victory that Flaherty is ready to go for Sunday. The right-hander had to be scratched from his previously scheduled start due to general soreness, with the pitching saying only that he had trouble bouncing back from his last outing. Flaherty has been up-and-down in three starts since joining the Orioles, getting tagged for seven runs over just three innings in his last outing.