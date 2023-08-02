Flaherty will make his Orioles debut in a start Thursday at Toronto, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Flaherty was acquired from the Cardinals ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline in exchange for prospects Cesar Prieto and Drew Rom. The 27-year-old impending free agent right-hander had pitched to a 4.43 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 106:54 K:BB through 109.2 innings (20 starts) this season for St. Louis.