Flaherty (8-9) allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six across four innings to take the loss Friday against the Rays.

Flaherty had an uneven performance, with the positive being that he racked up 15 swinging strikes on only 79 pitchers. On the other hand, he allowed a lot of hard contact, including two doubles and a solo home run. Overall, Flaherty has now failed to work at least five innings in four of his last five turns through the rotation, during which he has a 9.15 ERA and 1.89 WHIP to go along with a 22:8 K:BB across 20.2 frames.