The Cardinals traded Flaherty to Baltimore on Tuesday in exchange for Cesar Prieto and Drew Rom, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
After putting up a 4.43 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through 109.2 innings across 20 starts with the Cardinals, Flaherty will provide a boost to an Orioles rotation that has been without John Means (elbow/back) all season. Flaherty was scheduled to make his next start Wednesday, though it's unclear when he will debut for the Orioles.
