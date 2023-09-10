Flaherty did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk over 3.1 innings against Boston. He struck out three.

The 27-year-old served up a two-run homer to Justin Turner in the first inning and coughed up two more earned runs in the fourth before exiting with one out in the frame. Flaherty hasn't completed six innings in any of his five starts since his Baltimore debut Aug. 3, posting an 0-2 record with unsightly ratios (8.73 ERA and 1.85 WHIP) across 21.2 innings during that stretch. He currently lines up to take the hill at home against Tampa Bay next week.