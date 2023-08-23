Flaherty (undisclosed) said Wednesday that he doesn't know when he'll make his next start, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Flaherty was scheduled to take the mound for the Orioles on Wednesday night against the Blue Jays, but he told reporters that he didn't "bounce back" well following his last turn in the rotation Aug. 15 in San Diego. Asked whether it was physical or mechanical, the 27-year-old right-hander declined to get into specifics. He has surrendered 11 earned runs in 14 innings (three starts) since being acquired from the Cardinals at the Aug. 1 trade deadline.