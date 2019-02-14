Reinheimer cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Reinheim was claimed off waivers by the Orioles in late January, but he failed to stay on the 40-man roster more than a couple weeks. He wound up clearing waivers this time, however, so he'll stay in the Orioles' organization with their Triple-A squad. At this point, his limited big-league success and inability to stay on the 40-man roster suggests he'll simply be an organizational depth piece in 2019.