Reinheim was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Monday.

Reinheimer is set to join his fourth club this offseason. The utility infielder spent the majority of 2018 at Triple-A, hitting a combined .257/.324/.377 with five homers and 13 stolen bases in 69 games. He also made 21 appearances at the major-league level, slashing just .167/.286/.167 in 35 plate appearances. Look for Reinheimer to serve as organizational depth in 2019.

