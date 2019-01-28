Orioles' Jack Reinheimer: Scooped by Orioles
Reinheim was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Monday.
Reinheimer is set to join his fourth club this offseason. The utility infielder spent the majority of 2018 at Triple-A, hitting a combined .257/.324/.377 with five homers and 13 stolen bases in 69 games. He also made 21 appearances at the major-league level, slashing just .167/.286/.167 in 35 plate appearances. Look for Reinheimer to serve as organizational depth in 2019.
