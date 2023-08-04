Holliday (illness) was activated from the 7-day minor-league injured list Friday at Double-A Bowie, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Holliday spent exactly one week on the minor-league IL as he recovered from an illness. The 19-year-old top prospect has delivered a tremendous .334/.458/.523 batting line with eight home runs and 20 stolen bases in 81 games this season between Low-A Delmarva, High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Bowie.