Holliday went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.

It was notably the first career leadoff homer for Holliday, who has really begun to come into his own during May. Through 108 at-bats to wrap up the month, the 2022 No. 1 overall pick hit .287 with 12 extra-base hits, 16 RBI, 11 runs scored and three stolen bases. Holliday has settled in as Baltimore's leadoff batter, having now hit first in 16 of his last 17 games, and he's beginning to flash the five-category fantasy upside that made him such an exciting prospect in 2024.