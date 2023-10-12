Orioles GM Mike Elias said Thursday that Holliday will be in major-league camp next spring with a chance to make the Opening Day roster, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Holliday is only 19 years old, but the dynamic young shortstop prospect has done nothing but rake since being selected first overall in the 2022 MLB Draft out of a high school in Oklahoma. The son of Matt Holliday, he put together a .323/.442/.499 batting line with 12 homers, 30 doubles and nine triples in 125 games this summer while rising from Low-A Delmarva all the way to Triple-A Norfolk. Jorge Mateo served as the O's primary starter at short during the 2023 regular season and slashed just .217/.267/.340 across 350 plate appearances.