Holliday is slashing .404/.533/.681 with two home runs, three steals, 11 strikeouts and 13 walks in 60 plate appearances for Single-A Delmarva.

The No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft couldn't be having a more impressive statistical start to the year, as his 45.2 percent hard-hit rate is also an elite figure, especially for a 19-year-old shortstop. Holliday is looking like a future superstar, and he could get a bump to High-A in the coming weeks.