Holliday went 1-for-2 with an RBI double, three walks, one stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 13-2 loss to the Giants.

Holliday prevented the Orioles from being shut out when he hit an RBI double in the ninth inning. He's gone 6-for-14 (.429) over his last four games while adding three extra-base hits and two steals in that span. The 21-year-old is up to 14 steals on 23 attempts while adding 15 home runs, 51 RBI, 62 runs scored, 19 doubles, three triples and a .246/.313/.384 slash line through 128 games this season.