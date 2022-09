Holliday has hit .194/.342/.226 through his first eight games for Single-A Delmarva.

He played eight games in rookie ball before that and outclassed the competition, hitting .409/.576/.591 with a homer, three steals and a 10:2 BB:K. Although Single-A has been a greater challenge so far, it's obviously a small sample, and it helps that Holliday has continued to show impressive plate discipline (7:8 BB:K). The 2022 draft's first overall pick has as much upside as anyone in the minors.