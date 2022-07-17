The Orioles have selected Holliday with the first overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Holliday helped himself more than any prospect in this class over the past calendar year. The son of 14-year MLB vet Matt Holliday trained with the likes of his father and Nolan Arenado to add muscle and power, and he now projects as a lefty-hitting five-tool shortstop. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound 18-year-old already shows over-the-fence power to all fields, and at his best, he is driving the ball to the opposite-field gap. Holliday is a plus runner who should stick at shortstop thanks to good instincts and a plus arm. He is just starting to tap into his potential and his lineage is just an added bonus.