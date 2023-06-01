Holliday is slashing .359/.488/.612 with four home runs, nine steals, a 20.2 percent strikeout rate and a 19.4 percent walk rate in 29 games for High-A Aberdeen.

Holliday wasted no time this season throwing his hat into the ring for best prospect in baseball, as he has now dominated Single-A (230 wRC+) and High-A (195 wRC+) and won't turn 20 until December. The most notable skill development for Holliday relative to preseason scouting reports is that he has been clocked as a plus-plus runner this year. He has stolen 12 bases on 17 attempts in 43 games and projects as a five-category superstar in the majors.