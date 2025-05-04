Holliday went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Royals.

Holliday tied the game with a solo shot in the second inning and later knotted things up again with a 422-foot blast in the fourth. The 21-year-old has hit safely in eight of his last 10 contests and is currently riding a five-game hit streak. While his tendency so sit against lefties limits his ceiling for now, he's slashing a solid .273/.340/.443 with four homers, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored and two steals across 97 plate appearances.