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Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Idle for first game of day

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Holliday is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles have now held the left-handed-hitting Holliday out of the lineup for all three of their matchups with left-handed starting pitchers since he returned from the injured list Monday. Holliday should eventually see more chances against southpaws once he's further removed from the hand injury that has kept him on the shelf for most of the season, but Jeremiah Jackson will get the nod at second base in the first game of the day while the Orioles face off against Framber Valdez.

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