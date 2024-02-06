The Orioles announced Tuesday that Holliday received an invitation to major-league spring training.

The invite was expected, as general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde had already previously gone on record saying Holliday would be in big-league camp and given a shot to win an Opening Day roster spot. The 20-year-old breezed through four minor-league stops in 2023 and finished at Triple-A Norfolk, putting up a .323/.442/.499 batting line with 12 homers over 125 games over all levels. Joining Holliday in camp as non-roster invitees will be fellow top prospects Samuel Basallo, Coby Mayo and Connor Norby, among others.