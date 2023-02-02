Holliday has been invited to the major-league side of Orioles camp this spring.

Holliday has just 20 games of rookie ball and the low minors under his belt after being selected as the top pick in the 2022 Draft, but the O's want to get a look at him this spring before he begins his first full pro season. Obviously, the 19-year-old isn't going to break camp with the big club, with a return to A-ball to start 2023 likely. Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg will join Holliday among Baltimore's top prospects in major-league camp this spring.