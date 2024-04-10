Holliday is set to be called up from Triple-A Norfolk by the Orioles on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Holliday is the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball, and he's out to a strong start to 2024 in Triple-A, batting .333 with two homers, nine RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base over 42 at-bats in 10 games. The 20-year-old possesses elite skills at the plate and figures to be a fixture in Baltimore's lineup for the foreseeable future. It's unclear exactly where Holliday will slot in, with Gunnar Henderson operating as the team's everyday shortstop, though Henderson could shift to second base or third to replace Ramon Urias, who has struggled to a .059 batting average over 17 at-bats this season.