Holliday went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in an 8-2 loss to Toronto on Friday.

The home run was a no-doubter that travelled 425 feet over the left-center field wall and had an exit velocity of 109 mph. It's a good reminder that Holliday is extremely talented and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Holliday hit a woeful .189 as a 20-year-old in 2024 over 190 regular-season at-bats, but he could be a factor in a deep Baltimore lineup. He is 3-for-8 in the first two games of the season.