Holliday (wrist) exited Tuesday's rehab game at Triple-A Norfolk with right hand discomfort, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's the same hand Holliday fractured his hamate bone, necessitating this rehab assignment. Holliday struck out on a foul tip in the first inning and was pulled from the game following the frame. It's the second time in the last week that Holliday has experienced right hand/wrist soreness, and he just resumed his rehab assignment this past weekend. With another setback, it would be a surprise if Holliday rejoined the Orioles before the end of April. Jeremiah Jackson and Blaze Alexander will continue to see increased playing time at second base for Baltimore.