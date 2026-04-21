Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Leaves rehab with hand discomfort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holliday (wrist) exited Tuesday's rehab game at Triple-A Norfolk with right hand discomfort, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's the same hand Holliday fractured his hamate bone, necessitating this rehab assignment. Holliday struck out on a foul tip in the first inning and was pulled from the game following the frame. It's the second time in the last week that Holliday has experienced right hand/wrist soreness, and he just resumed his rehab assignment this past weekend. With another setback, it would be a surprise if Holliday rejoined the Orioles before the end of April. Jeremiah Jackson and Blaze Alexander will continue to see increased playing time at second base for Baltimore.
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