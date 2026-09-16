The Orioles placed Holliday on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left wrist inflammation, retroactive to Tuesday.

Manager Craig Albernaz said before Wednesday's game against the Mets that Holliday is "banged up," and the Orioles have now determined that his wrist injury is serious enough to warrant a trip to the IL. The 22-year-old will be eligible to return from the IL before the O's begin their final series of the regular season against the Yankees. Until then, Jeremiah Jackson figures to take over as Baltimore's primary second baseman, while Jose Barrero will come up from Triple-A to replenish the team's infield depth.