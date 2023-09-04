Holliday will be promoted from Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk this week, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Holliday began the season at Single-A Delmarva but continues to progress quickly through the Orioles' farm system, and he'll join his fourth affiliate of the season this week. Over 106 games this year, he's slashed .329/.449/.523 with 11 homers, 95 runs, 67 RBI and 22 stolen bases. The top prospect in baseball will now be one step away from joining the major-league club, but it's unclear whether the Orioles will make that move late in the 2023 campaign.