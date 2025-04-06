Holliday is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
With lefty Kris Bubic taking the hill for Kansas City, the lefty-hitting Holliday will retreat to the bench. Jordan Westburg will shift over from third base and fill in for Holiday at the keystone.
