Holliday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

It's a routine day off for the Orioles' second baseman, as Dylan Beavers moves up to the leadoff spot for the first time in his career Wednesday. Jordan Westburg shifts over to second base and will bat second, as Jeremiah Jackson enters the starting nine at third base, hitting in the nine hole. In his first full season at the big-league level, Holliday is slashing .245/.316/.381 with 17 home runs, 55 RBI, 69 runs scored, 17 stolen bases and a 54:139 BB:K across 636 plate appearances.