Holliday was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Orioles on Tuesday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

The O's wanted Holliday to get some experience in big-league camp this spring even though he's headed back to the low minors. He more than held his own in the opportunities given to him, going 5-for-13 with a 4:4 K:BB. The 19-year-old needs plenty of seasoning but the future appears very bright.