Holliday (knee) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

Holliday will miss a second straight start due to knee soreness. He's considered day-to-day, but even a minor injury at this point of the season could be a season-ender. Jorge Mateo will start at second base and bat ninth for the Orioles on Thursday.

