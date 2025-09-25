Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Remains out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holliday (knee) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.
Holliday will miss a second straight start due to knee soreness. He's considered day-to-day, but even a minor injury at this point of the season could be a season-ender. Jorge Mateo will start at second base and bat ninth for the Orioles on Thursday.
