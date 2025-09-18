Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said that Holliday is not in Thursday's lineup versus the Yankees because he's nicked up, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Mansolino didn't divulge any more details, but it seems like some general soreness Holliday is dealing with that shouldn't keep him out of action more than a day or two. Luis Vazquez is drawing a start at second base for the Orioles, while Ryan Mountcastle has been elevated to the leadoff spot.