Holliday went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Holliday singled and stole his first base of the season in the second inning, but he also struck out in his other three at-bats. The 21-year-old has had a solid start to 2025, reaching base in all four games with a home run and a steal. However, he's struck out seven times in 16 plate appearances, continuing the trend from 2024, when he fanned at a 33% rate.