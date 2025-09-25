Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Undergoes MRI on injured knee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holliday underwent an MRI on his injured knee Thursday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Holliday is missing a second straight start Thursday and will get imaging to make sure there's nothing structurally wrong with his knee. Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino appeared optimistic Holliday will be OK, noting that he's hopeful the 21-year-old will be back in the lineup Friday versus the Yankees, but more will be known after the test results are in.
