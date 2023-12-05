Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday that Holliday will be given "every opportunity" to make the team's Opening Day roster, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The statement echoes what general manager Mike Elias said earlier this offseason. Holliday, who just turned 20 this week, began the 2023 season at Low-A Delmarva and finished it at Triple-A Norfolk, slashing .323/.442/.499 batting line with 12 homers over 125 games covering four stops. Baltimore has other options at shortstop, but they won't stand in Holliday's way if the youngster shows he's ready. The new CBA rules incentivizing carrying top prospects on the Opening Day roster could also help Holliday's chances.