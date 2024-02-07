Orioles general manager Mike Elias said in an interview on 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore on Tuesday that Holliday will play "a lot" of second base during spring training, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The vast majority of Holliday's starts in the minors have come at shortstop and that position is still likely to be the top prospect's long-term home. However, Holliday has also played some second and third base and there could be some starts available at the keystone. At the moment, Jordan Westburg looks to be at the top of Baltimore's depth chart at second base.