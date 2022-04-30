Nottingham was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list earlier this week with an undisclosed injury.
Nottingham hasn't played for Norfolk since April 22. The catcher has been solid with a .333/.448/.708 slash line at Triple-A after narrowly missing out on a major-league roster spot in spring training.
