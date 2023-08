Webb was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Monday.

Webb, who turns 30 later this month, had a 3.98 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and a 34:20 K:BB in 31.2 innings for the Angels this season before getting designated for assignment over the weekend. He is out of minor-league options, so he will assume a low-leverage role once he is able to join the team in Baltimore for this week's series against the Astros.